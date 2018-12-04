Rhoda Marilyn (Brown) Russell

Rhoda Marilyn (Brown) Russell, of Marblehead and Swampscott, passed away surrounded by those who loved her on December 2, 2018, just seven hours before her 95th birthday. She was the beloved wife of the late Abraham Russell.

Left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses Janet Russell of Swampscott, Gail and Ronald Burgess of San Diego, Calif., Diane and Charles Lidman of Del Mar, Calif., and Laurence and Jacqueline Russell of Marblehead; and her grandchildren Noah Lidman, Kejia Wu, Tye Lidman, Kate Russell, and Emily Russell. She was the sister of the late Richard Brown. Rhoda was also comforted by her longtime friendship with Susan Becker Grant.

A 1941 graduate of Swamp­scott High School, Rhoda had been employed by J. B. Thomas Hospital in Peabody and volunteered at Aviv in Peabody.

One of Rhoda’s favorite things was cooking and baking for her family and friends. She loved to travel, especially to destinations where she could swim off the beach. She could always find four-leaf clovers in a sea of three-leaf fields.

Services and interment were held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Rhoda’s memory to Kaplan Family Hospice, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements were under the care of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.