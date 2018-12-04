Susan E. (Novick) Smith

Susan E. (Novick) Smith, 68 – late of Stoughton. Died on December 4, 2018.

Loving daughter of the late Robert and Marcia (Bloom) Novick. Dear sister of Michael Novick. Cherished aunt of Jacob Novick, Jenna Novick, and Jeremy Novick. Proud grandaunt of Tyler Novick and Connor Novick.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry Street (off Route 60), Malden, on Friday, December 7 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Everett. Memorial week will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451-8750. (Goldman)