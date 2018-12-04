Susan L. (Hurwitz) Clickstein

Susan L. (Hurwitz) Clickstein, age 68, of Winchester, formerly of Lexington and Doylestown, Penn., passed away on November 23, 2018, after a long bout with ovarian cancer.

A former business manager of Cambridge Friends School, and over the years an accountant for the North Shore Jewish Federation, as well as Youthbuild USA, Susan was beloved by colleagues and family alike.

Susan was the devoted daughter of Ruth Hurwitz and the late Phil Hurwitz. Beloved wife of Arnold Clickstein. Loving mother of Noah Clickstein and stepmother of Rob and Karen Clickstein, Mike and Cheryl Clickstein, Hannah and Adrian Cumpston, and Rachel and Jimmy Marcella. Cherished grandmother of Jake, Joey, Zachary, and Tyler. Dear sister of Daniel and Joanne Hurwitz, and Barbara and Andy Katz. Fond aunt to her nieces and nephew Ethan, Sara, Brianna and Rebecca.

Services were held at Temple Isaiah, Lexington, on November 25. Remembrances may be made to Rabbi Perlman’s Discretionary Fund, Temple Isaiah, 55 Lincoln St., Lexington, MA 02421. Arrangements were handled by Levine Chapels, Brookline.