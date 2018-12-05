Shirley N. (Feingold) Sterman

Shirley N. (Feingold) Sterman, of Marblehead and Peabody, entered into rest on December 4, 2018, at the age of 90.

Beloved wife of Marvin Sterman. Devoted mother of Rachel and her husband Dr. David “Randall” Armant, and David Sterman. The loving sister of Frances Gordon, the late Ethal Goldberg, and the late Lenore Richter. Dear daughter of the late Bernard and Rose (Rapaport) Feingold.

Shirley grew up in Worcester and was a graduate of Worcester State Teachers College. She was a resident of Marblehead for 53 years. Shirley was a first grade teacher at Stanley School in Swampscott.

A funeral service for Shirley will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at 11a.m., Temple Sinai, 1 Community Road, Marblehead, with internment at Temple Sinai Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Shirley’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.