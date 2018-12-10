Larry Mark Baizen

Larry Mark Baizen, 69, of Beverly, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 7, 2018, at the Brudnick Center for Living after a short battle with brain cancer. He was the beloved husband of Lois (Mandelbaum) Baizen, and the dear son of Esther Baizen and the late Harvey Baizen.

Larry had a passion for the ocean, boating and spending time with his family. He spent his career running his own marine mechanic shop, something he took great pride in. Larry was married to his high school sweetheart for 46 years. He was a dedicated and loving husband to his wife, an incredible father, and an amazing grandpa.

Larry is survived by his sister Diane Benedetti and her husband Ralph; his daughters Rachel Maclver and her husband Richard, and Tracey Mariani and her husband Jamie; and his grandchildren Jacob, Hayley, and Mackenzie Mariani.

A funeral service for Larry will be held on Tuesday, December 11 at 11:00 a.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, with interment at Ahabat Sholom Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. Shiva will be observed at the home of Tracey and Jamie Mariani.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry’s memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support the Neuro-Oncology Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.

