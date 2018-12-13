Allen I. Swartz

Allen I. Swartz, 94 – late of Hingham, formerly of Malden, Revere, and North Falmouth. Died on December 12, 2018. He is best remembered for his intellectual curiosity, deep wisdom, and love of life.

Born in Malden in 1924, Allen grew up on the same street as Emma (Mariasis), who later became his beloved wife, married for 71 years. Devoted father of Mitchell Swartz and his wife Gayle, Ann Levin and her husband Larry, and Susan Woods and her husband Barry. Adored grandfather of Michael and his wife Kate, Gregory and his wife Priya, Jared, Marshall, Joshua, and David. Cherished great-grandfather of Norah, Sadie, and Benjamin. Beloved brother of the late Sally Rosenberg, Molinda Aronson, and Gerald and Jack Swartz.

Services will be held on Sunday, December 16 at 2:00 p.m., at the Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon. Condolence calls may be made Sunday at the home of Ann Levin until 7 p.m., or Monday 11 to 2 at Linden Ponds Oak Leaf Classroom, Hingham. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please consider a donation to the Anti-Defamation League, or Beacon Hospice, Plymouth. (Goldman)