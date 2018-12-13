Harold Saul Roth

Harold Saul Roth – late of Roslindale, formerly of Malden. Died on December 13, 2018.

Beloved husband of the late Cynthia L. (Malin) Roth. Devoted father of Seth Roth and his wife Susan of Sharon, Adam Roth and his wife Alison of Swampscott, and Kim Barat and her husband Phil of Peabody. Loving grandfather of Julia, Anessa, Melanie, Brandon, and Evan.

Proud U.S. Air Force Korean Veteran.

Graveside services will be private. Contributions in Harold's memory may be made to Hebrew Senior Life, 1200 Centre St., Roslindale, MA 02131.