Michael Milendorf

Michael Milendorf, 50 – late of Watertown. Entered into rest on December 10, 2018.

Beloved husband of Irina Globa. Devoted father of Maria, Jacob, and Matthew. The loving brother of Max Milendorf. Dear son of the late Vladimir and Valentina (Godin) Milendorf.

Michael grew up in Leningrad, USSR, graduated from Brandeis University, and raised his family in Lexington and Watertown. He was a real estate developer. He cherished the time he spent with family and friends.

A funeral service for Michael was held on December 12 at Chevra Mishna Cemetery, Lynn. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)