Swastika discovered at UMass-Amherst dorm

Steven A. Rosenberg

DECEMBER 13, 2018 – For the second time this fall, a swastika was discovered on a door at a residential hall at UMass-Amherst.

According to the University of Massachusetts Police Department, the swastika was found on a door outside of a residential assistant’s room in Baker Hall, in the Central residential area of the campus.

The incident was reported after a student discovered a homophobic slur carved in a men’s bathroom stall at the dorm.

“UMass Amherst rejects acts of hate and engages in many ways to provide a safe and inclusive campus environment,” UMass spokeswoman Mary Detloff said in a statement. “We act promptly to investigate reports of hate, provide support for individuals and groups who may be targeted and have strengthened campus security. A range of community engagement and educational work is under way to combat hateful acts that, sadly, have become all too commonplace nationwide.”

In November, a student’s door was vandalized with a swastika and homophobic and transphobic slurs at John Quincy Adams Hall in the Southwest residential area.