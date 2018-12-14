Norman Padulsky

Norman Padulsky, 91, of Swampscott, Deerfield Beach, Fla., and most recently Woodstock, Ga., entered into rest on December 14, 2018.

Beloved husband of the late Gloria (Spack) Padulsky. Devoted father of Steven Padulsky and his wife Nancy, Laurie (Padulsky) Smith and her husband Howard, and Philip Padulsky and his wife Stacey. Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Jared, and Nicole Smith, Lance Padulsky and his fiancée Mia Marcello, and Joseph and Brianna Lovejoy. Beloved great-grandfather of Hannah, Ethan, and Liliana Smith. Loving brother of Morton, Harvey, and the late Fred Padulsky. He leaves many nieces and nephews as well. He was the dear son of the late Eva and Henry Padulsky.

Norman grew up in Chelsea, graduated from Chelsea High School and served proudly with the U.S. Navy during World War II. He raised his family in Swampscott and owned Lynn Industrial Caterers, where to many he was known as “Norm the Coffee Man.”

In the late 1980’s, he retired to Florida with his beloved wife Gloria. He loved a good game of poker, as well as going on many cruises with Glo. He especially cherished the time spent with his children, grandchildren, great-children and many friends and relatives.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Monday, December 17, at 11:00 a.m., at Temple Emanu-El Memorial Park, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. Shiva will be held at the home of Philip and Stacey Padulsky, following the service until 5:00 p.m., and then again from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Tuesday, December 18 from 11:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., and then again from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.