Arlene Debra Stern

Arlene Debra Stern passed away on December 17, 2018, at Presentation Nursing Home in Brighton at age 64, after a long illness.

She was affectionately known as “Little baby Sternsie” by our mother. She was a niece of the late Benjamin Liberfarb. She was the daughter of late Robert and Lillian Stern, and also she was a granddaughter of Anna and Jacob Liberfarb.

In her life she was married and divorced, and worked in various secretarial jobs. Arlene is survived by her sister Sarah Eleanor Stern and her soulmate Sal Khan of Revere, as well as many cousins. (Stanetsky, Brookline)