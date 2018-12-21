Frances (Terban) Green

Frances (Terban) Green – late of Revere, formerly of Peabody. Died on December 19, 2018.

Beloved wife of the late Gerald Green. Devoted mother of Jodie Malatzky and her husband Larry of Hamilton, Lou Ann Brown of Wakefield, and the late Craig Steven Green. Loving daughter of the late Max Terban and Tess Terban. Dear sister of Jack Terban, Joe Terban, Harry Terban, Esther Block, Rita Singer and her husband Daniel, Shirley McLaughlin and her husband Hank, the late Bernard Terban, and the late Eleanor Strauss. Loving grandmother of Jamie Greenstein, Shane Malatzky, Hannah Malatzky, Joshua Brown, and Emma Brown. Great-grandmother of Aharon Gerald Greenstein.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, December 23 at 10 a.m., in the Tifereth Israel of Revere Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Shiva to be held at the home of Jodie and Larry Malatzky. Contributions in Frances’ memory may be made to the charity of your choosing. (Torf)