Marion Gertrud (Gumprecht) Portman

Marion Gertrud (Gumprecht) Portman, 86 – late of Peabody. Died on December 19, 2018.

Beloved wife of the late Sheldon Portman. Dear daughter of the late Werner and Edith (Jotkowitz) Gumprecht. Mother of David Portman and his wife Zipora, Michelle Portman and her husband Etan, and Lauren Benroubi and her husband Yitzhak. The loving sister of Karen Komer and Renate Miller. Cherished grandmother of thirteen and great-grandmother of three. She is also survived by her nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, graduating from Ohio State University. She then raised her family in San Jose, California. Marion was a registered nurse and a stay at home mom while raising her children. She was a dedicated member of Hadassah. She loved art, handicrafts, travel and learning languages. She cherished her time spent with family and friends.

A funeral service for Marion was held on December 21 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, with interment at Anshai Sfard Cemetery, Danvers. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)