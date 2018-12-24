ADL Honors Shira Furman, Debbie Grossman and Mike Harris

DECEMBER 20, 2018 – ADL was proud to honor Shira Furman, Debbie Grossman and Mike Harris with the 2018 Krupp Leadership Award on December 1st at ADL’s annual Young Leadership Celebration.

Over 300 attended the event at City Winery in Boston, including Robert Trestan, ADL New England Regional Director; Deb Shalom, ADL New England Regional Board Chair; Esta Epstein, National Board Chair and her husband Robert Epstein.

The Krupp Leadership Award is given to community members who embody the ideals for which ADL stands, and have a passion to share its programs with fellow community members. Award recipients display their commitment to ADL by undertaking positions of leadership and helping to spread the mission of ADL to their communities and fellow citizens.