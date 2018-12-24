Barry H. Ansin

Barry H. Ansin, 67 – late of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Lynn. Died on December 15, 2018.

He was the beloved brother of Faith Lerner of Peabody. Loving uncle of Samantha and Cody Ross. Cousin of Eileen Grossman and Jennifer Grossman of Pooler, Ga., Jessica Grossman of Savannah, Ga., and Susan and Seymour Gabbin of N.Y., N.Y. He was the dear son of the late Harold and Ethel (Bukofsky) Ansin and the brother-in-law of the late Mark Lerner.

Barry received an elementary education through Beverly School for the Deaf and went on to graduate from the Austine School for the Deaf in Brattleboro, Vt. From the age of 18 until 52, Barry proudly worked at the United States Postal Service.

His favorite pastime was watching old movies, especially the classic black and white films of the 1930’s. His love of Disney World was evident and living in Orlando only fueled his enjoyment through close proximity to this happy environment. Barry was always dressed well, having an affinity to Polo clothing, and dessert was a treat that he rarely could pass by. His family will lovingly miss him each day.

A funeral service for Barry was held on December 23 at Stanetsky Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed in the Temple Israel Section of Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Barry’s memory to The National Association of the Deaf, 8630 Fenton St., Suite 820, Silver Spring, MD 20910-3819, or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.