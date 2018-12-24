Charlotte (Potcherkoff) Rubenstein

Charlotte (Potcherkoff) Rubenstein, 92 – late of Boynton Beach, Fla., formerly of Malden. Died on December 22, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Hyman Rubenstein. Beloved mother of Arthur Rubenstein, Larry and Sandra Rubenstein, and Joyce and Kevin Riney. Cherished grandmother of Moshe, Amalya, Ilana, Gavriel, Dvorah, Scott and Sabrina, and Alyssia and Amanda. Great-grandmother of 20, and great-great-grandmother of one.

Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on Wednesday December 26 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Melrose. Condolence calls may be made following the burial at Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody, until 5 p.m. Arthur will continue shiva at the Ingber residence 128 5th St. Providence, R.I., on Thursday, Friday until sundown, Saturday after sundown, and Sunday 9-12 p.m.; continuing at Huntington Lakes 7280 Amberley Lane, Bldg 29, #403 Delray Beach, on Monday and Tuesday 10-1 p.m., 2-5 p.m., and 7-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)