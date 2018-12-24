Chelsea Jewish Lifecare and Temple Beth Shalom celebrate Hanukkah as part of “Better Together” intergenerational program

DECEMBER 20, 2018 – Residents of Harriett and Ralph Kaplan Estates joined with students from Temple Beth Shalom to celebrate Hanukkah. The collaboration, part of the ongoing “Better Together” intergenerational program between Chelsea Jewish Lifecare and Temple Beth Shalom, brings together seniors and students on a monthly basis. 2018 marks the third year of this joint intergenerational initiative.

Aptly titled “Better Together,” the program involves middle school students visiting the assisted living residence each month of the school year. The goal is to foster interaction and exchange information between the senior residents and the students. “We are thrilled to be involved with the ‘Better Together’ program for the third year in a row,” said Ellen Gordon, Chelsea Jewish Lifecare Director of Resident Life. “These intergenerational activities enable the residents and students to celebrate the holidays together as well as engage in lively conversations that span a variety of topics. This is such a wonderful way to share knowledge between the generations.”

Rabbi Allison Peisner of Temple Beth Shalom initiated the grant program three years ago. Harriet Wallen, a teacher at Temple Beth Shalom, along with her students, plan the monthly activities. The program has been extremely popular with both seniors and the students alike. In addition to celebrating the Jewish holidays, the group discuss topics such as books, veteran recollections, and historical and current events.