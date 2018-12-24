Danielle Remis Hackel receives leadership award

DECEMBER 20, 2018 – Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) presented Danielle Remis Hackel with the Daniel J. Jick Excellence in Leadership Award at its annual meeting of the boards. Ms. Remis Hackel was recognized for her leadership, generous service and dedication to the BIDMC community.

“The prize is presented annually to an outstanding BIDMC Board Member or community leader who is considered to be a paragon of our values and vision,” said Kevin Tabb, MD, Chief Executive Officer at BIDMC. “Danielle is an extraordinary example of that – we are grateful for her energy, sincerity and passion.”

Ms. Remis Hackel has been a part of the BIDMC community since 2006. A former chair of BIDMC’s Board of Overseers, she currently serves as a member of the BIDMC Board of Directors and is also a co-chair of the BIDMC campaign.

Presenting Ms. Remis Hackel with this award, Peter J. Healy, president of BIDMC, said, “Thank you, Danielle, for your dedication to the Medical Center and your commitment to ensure BIDMC continues to be a place where patients and physicians have the opportunity to be the best they can be.”