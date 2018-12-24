Harriet (Cohen) Greenberg

Harriet (Cohen) Greenberg, 75 – formerly of Malden and Stoneham. Died on December 22, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Ronald Greenberg. Beloved mother of Mark and Tessa Greenberg and Kenneth and Rose Greenberg. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas and Sophia Greenberg. Dear sister of the late Lawrence Cohen.

Graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, on Thursday, December 27 at 10:45 a.m. Procession to gravesite will gather in the rear of the Administration Building. Condolence calls may be made following the burial at the home of Kenneth and Rose Greenberg. lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)