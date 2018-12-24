Hillel holds ‘Day of Service’

DECEMBER 20, 2018 – At Epstein Hillel School in Marblehead, every day is spent teaching – and living – the school’s core tenets of potential, identity, curiosity, intellect, compassion and community.

On the day before Thanks­giving, the entire school, students and teachers alike, rolled up their collective sleeves for the annual Day of Service. The half-day program provided an opportunity for students to live the values of compassion and community.

While the kindergarteners collected socks and books and created centerpieces for the Thanksgiving meal at My Brother’s Table, the first and second graders delivered homemade dog toys and treats to Northeast Animal Shelter. Third graders sent painted stars for the Stars of Hope program, and fourth graders cooked lasagnas and pies for children living at Plummer House in Salem. Middle school students completed an extensive yard clean-up for an elderly neighborhood resident who otherwise could not afford to have her yard cleaned for the upcoming winter season. After an hour, 32 bags of leaves lined her front sidewalk.

Throughout the day, the children demonstrated just how deeply committed they are to Tikkun Olam within their own community.