Myerow takes hundreds of children to sporting events

DECEMBER 20, 2018 – Benjamin Myerow is the son of Dean Myerow, formerly of Swampscott, and the grandson of Dale and Saul Stanten, of Swampscott. Myerow, who lives in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, co-founded the charity “Sunshine Gameday.” The charity takes underprivileged kids to sporting events through the means of donations. It was started in South Florida last year, and has held nearly a dozen events – taking hundreds of kids to Miami Dolphins, Miami Heat and Miami Hurricanes games.

“Hopefully, a difference can be made by brightening these kids’ lives even if it is for the day. The main goal is to help make every single disadvantaged child happier,” he said.