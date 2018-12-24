Phyllis D. Tanen

Phyllis D. Tanen, 89, of Revere, died on December 22, 2018 at the Lighthouse Nursing Center.

Born in Chelsea, Phyllis was the daughter of the late William and Rose (Brilliant) Tanen. Raised and educated in Revere, a graduate of Revere High School class of 1947. She continued her education receiving her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Salem State College. Phyllis was a teacher with the Revere school system for 41 years.

Phyllis was the office manager of Camp Tevya in Brookline, N.H. She was a member of Temple B’Nai Israel of Beachmont and Congregation Tifereth Israel of Revere. In 1994, Phyllis received the Distinguished Alumni Award of Class of 1947 Revere High School, and the Outstanding Educator Award from Salem State College in 2001 for Class of 1951. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma (for distinguished member of education), the Retired Revere Teachers Assn., the Massachusetts Teachers Assn., the National Teachers Assn., the Revere Senior Center, B’Nai Brith, the United Order True Sisters # 53 and the Retired County Municipal Employees of Massachusetts.

Phyllis is survived by her nieces Adele Tanenbaum, Susan Bates, her nephews Paul Tanenbaum and Larry Tanenbaum, and many great-nieces and nephews, and her cousin Sheila Green. She was predeceased by her siblings Arlene C. LeVine and Herbert Tanenbaum and her nephew Arnold G. LeVine.

Graveside services were held at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, Danvers, on December 23. Contributions in Phyllis's memory may be made to the charity of one's choice. Assisting the family with arrangements was the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea.