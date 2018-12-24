Richard Cohen

Richard Cohen, born on May 21, 1933 to David and Bella Levine Cohen in Lynn, died peacefully on December 20, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

Known early in life as Mickey, then Dick, and finally Richard, he lived on the North Shore his entire life, and had a love of the sea and all things nautical – fishing, boating and the beach.

He attended Lynn English high school and graduated from Boston University. Richard served in the U.S. Air Force for 16 months in Alaska before it was a state, then returned to Lynn and worked alongside his father at David Shoe, beginning a lifelong career in the shoe industry. He also loved World War II history, gardening, and never passed up the opportunity to chat with a complete stranger.

His leaves his beloved wife of 37 years, Bobbie Cohen of Swampscott, and his children David and his wife Robin Cohen of Warren, Vt., Douglas Cohen of Wexford, Penn., Dara Cole of Marblehead, Jodi Goldstein and her husband, Richard Burke of Shrewsbury, and Steven Goldstein of Swampscott. He was loved by his 11 grandchildren: Thea and Marley Cohen, Ari and Alex Cole, Benjamin and Genevieve Cohen, Zachary, Tyler, and Ryan Burke, and Alexis and Mikey Goldstein. He also leaves his sister Gertrude Fogel of Swampscott, and was predeceased by his sister Dorothy Cole.

A funeral service for Richard, was held on December 23 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment followed at Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lynn. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of one’s choice. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.