Raisa Banchik

Raisa Banchik, 86 – late of Woburn, formerly of Ukraine and Israel. Died on December 23, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Pincus Bagelzimmer. Beloved mother of Rina and her husband Alexander Beider. Cherished grandmother of Anna and her partner Nicholas, Victoria and her fiancé Roger, and great-grandmother of Mariana. Dear sister of Larissa Banchik.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on December 26. Interment in Woburn. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445.