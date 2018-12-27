Roberta “Bobbi” (Gerson) Davis

Roberta “Bobbi” (Gerson) Davis, 74 – late of Clermont, Fla., formerly of Haverhill and North Andover. Died on December 23, 2018.

Her working career included working for a Boston law firm and as paralegal in Washington, DC on the Crime Committee. After two years, she transferred into the White House as a Presidential appointee working on the National Drug Abuse Prevention Program, and in 1975 was awarded the Presidential Certificate of Appreciation for her efforts. She had many interests, including being a life member of Hadassah.

In 1973, she married her devoted husband Paul Davis and worked with him as a vice president of Maidson Jomere Ltd, their fine wine import company.

She was the beloved mother of Meredyth and her fiancee Wayne and the late Joshua; cherished grandmother of Madison; dear sister of Marilyn and Jerry Dorenfeld. She was also the stepsister of Arthur and Larry Dubin and the late Sandra Dubin.

Services at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Drive, Andover, on Friday, December 28 at 1:00 p.m. Interment follows in Lawrence. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Ron and Barbara Freedman, 22 Watsons Lane, Hampton, N.H., on Saturday evening 5:30-8:30 p.m., and Sunday 1-3 and 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. (Goldman)