My appreciation and hats off to Alex Joffee and Asaf Romirowsky for their Dec. 20 Journal article regarding the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement on college campuses (“Faculty opposed to Israel are at the forefront of BDS”).

BDS is an intolerable, egregious movement. Jews who fail to stand up and declare their revulsion and opposition to this movement, especially students on college campuses, are doing great harm to themselves and to Israel, their greatest ally. If a college/university allows their academics to support BDS (and you can know this) you must speak out. Facts find no room in a world that is trying to normalize anti-Semitism. Sending a child to a college/university that attempts to revile Israel should be unthinkable. As Jews, if we do not stand up and speak for ourselves, who will speak for us?

Sylvia Belkin, Swampscott