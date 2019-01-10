On Christmas Eve at Temple Sinai in Marblehead, the sounds of Israeli music blended with the spirited dancing of men, women, and children of all ages, ethnic backgrounds, and religions at our 4th Annual Israeli Folk Dance Marathon. It is wonderful to get together with friends, especially on Christmas Eve, in a Jewish cultural setting. Judith Black entertained us with a Yiddish version of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

Every Sunday night from 7-9 p.m., we get together at Temple Sinai to learn new dances and practice familiar ones, and our group is steadily growing as the word spreads. We attract Jewish and non-Jewish folk dancers who have learned a lot about Israeli and Jewish music and culture through our group. Several of them traveled to Israel last month as a result of becoming regulars in our dance group.

Earlier that same evening, Temple Sinai members volunteered at two homeless shelters: the Lynn Emergency Shelter and the Lifebridge Shelter in Salem. We chopped, cooked, and served Christmas dinner to about 100 people in Lynn and about 75 in Salem. We helped Alison Brookes cook the entire meal in her kitchen on Sunday, and collected more than 100 pairs of socks to distribute at the Lynn Shelter on Christmas Eve. Susan Weiner single-handedly baked enough desserts to feed every person at the shelter for a week. Under the dynamic direction of Judith Black, we prepared salads and served dinner, and delivered socks, gloves, and other clothing that the Lifebridge Shelter needs.

This is a great way for Jews to spend Christmas eve. Any volunteers for 2019?

Barbara Rosenstroch, Temple Sinai, Marblehead