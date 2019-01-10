Regardless of one’s political party affiliation or whether you’re liberal, conservative or anything in between, if you love this country you have to be appalled that a POTUS would state that he is proud to shut down the government if he doesn’t get his way.

What normal person – let alone a person given the awesome responsibility of the presidency of the United States – would want to cause financial hardship to close to a million federal employees? Four hundred thousand will be furloughed – nearly the same number of TSA agents will have to work without pay. Why should anyone work without getting paid? Would Congress? (Yet its members will not challenge this president whose actions prove he has mental issues!)

The founders of our nation gave Congress the tools to rein in abuse of power by the executive with the 14th and 25th amendment to the Constitution and it’s time to do its job in the interest of the nation and the world!

Saul P. Heller, Peabody