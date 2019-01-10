A cartoon by Hersh Goldman

Tu B’Shvat, the Jewish arbor day, falls on January 21, 2019 (15 Shvat 5779). In Israel it is celebrated by planting trees. Outside of Israel it is celebrated by eating the kinds of fruit that grow in Israel – especially those of the “five species.”

“A land of wheat and barley, and vines and fig trees and pomegranates; a land of olive trees and honey.” Deut. 8:8

Israel is considered to be especially blessed with the five fruits: grapes (vines), olives, figs, dates (interpreted by the rabbis as the honey sweetness of dates), and pomegranates.