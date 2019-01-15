Lynn W. Sherman of Aubrey, Texas, known and loved on the North Shore, passed away on January 11, 2019. She was 85.

The eldest daughter of Harvey Wodis and Rae Kaplan Wodis, Lynn was a first-generation American, born in Chicago on July 13, 1933. She spent her childhood in Jackson, Miss., Kewanee, Ill., and Galesburg, Ill. Always an exemplary student, Lynn graduated from Galesburg High School with the Class of 1950 and was accepted to Northwestern University at the age of 16. At Northwestern, Lynn served as president of the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority and obtained a Bachelor of Science in 1954 and a Master of Arts in 1956, both in speech.

She spent time at Children’s Memorial Hospital of Chicago working with patients with cerebral palsy. Over a career in speech pathology, Lynn treated all age groups, including elderly stroke patients. She raised three daughters in Mansfield and Columbus, Ohio. While in Columbus, Lynn founded her own speech pathology practice and, in 1983, moved to Rockwall, Texas, where she eventually retired. Lynn was a master Scrabble player, an aficionado of crossword puzzles, a lover of the outdoors, New England scenery, art, and animals of all kinds – from her horses to her parrot, Sonny.

Lynn was predeceased by her longtime partner David Hummel. She is survived by her sister Deane Ackerman of Sumter, S.C.; her daughters and their spouses – Dori and Alra Reeves of Aubrey, Texas, Jill and Tom Skeem of Kimberly, Idaho, and Amy and David Pliner of Marblehead; her grandchildren Jared Pliner (Kate) of Boston, Hallie Pliner (Cameron) of Boston, Sydney Pliner of New York, N.Y., and Leroy Reeves of Aubrey, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on January 16 at 1 p.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Interment will follow in Congregation Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Beth El Section, Peabody. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Massachusetts Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at Massachusetts General, and The CART Fund for Alzheimer’s Research. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.