Nettie (Rubin) Cores, 92 – late of Medford. Died on January 6, 2019.

Devoted wife of the late Sidney Cores. Beloved mother of Elise Cores and David and his wife Sharon Cores. Cherished grandmother of Scott Cores and Alex Cores. Dear sister of Sylvia Goldstein, Alan Rubin, the late Esther Rubin, Norman Rubin, and Sarah Grow. Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and great grandnieces and great grandnephews.

Services were held at Temple Shalom, 475 Winthrop St., Medford on January 8. Interment in B’nai Brith Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Nettie’s memory may be made to Temple Shalom, 475 Winthrop St., Medford, MA 02155. (Goldman)