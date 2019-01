Phyllis E. Lennon, 77 – late of Revere. Died on December 31, 2018, surrounded by her family.

Born in Winthrop, Phyllis was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Poshanksy) Lennon. She is survived by her daughter Ivy Nelson and her husband Craig of Revere and several cousins and friends who will miss her deeply.

Graveside service at Beth Israel Cemetery, Everett, on January 8. (Torf)