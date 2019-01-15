Shirley Marion London, 92 – late of Salem. Died on January 11, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Hyman “Hy” M. London. Devoted mother of Elliot I. London and his wife Kimberly, and Michael London and his wife Susan. Cherished grandmother of Todd London and his wife Jessica, and Missy Chicre and her husband Alfonso. Great-grandmother of Isaac, Eva, and Noah. Sister of Eugene Lacritz, and sister-in-law of Cynthia Ankeles and Ruth Graff. Aunt of Gail Graff, Heidi Ankeles, and many other nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Rose and Louis Lacritz.

Funeral services were private at the family’s request, with interment at the Montefiore Cemetery in Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Shirley’s memory to the charity of your choice. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)