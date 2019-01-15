Theodore “Ted” Balin, 83 – late of North Andover, formerly of Andover and Methuen. Died on January 5, 2019.

Raised in Malden and Tewksbury, he was most proud of his accomplishment of being an Eagle Scout. Ted was a retired electrical engineer and formerly worked for Western Electric and Textron Company.

Devoted husband of Marcia (Wishnow) Balin. Beloved father of Nancy Balin, Carole Balin and her husband Michael Gertzman, and Sandra Balin and her husband Mike Zweibach. Cherished grandfather of Jake and Daniel Zweibach, and Nathaniel, Eve and Joseph Gertzman. Dear brother of Marshall Balin, Barry Balin, and the late Stewart Balin.

Services were held at Temple Emanuel, Andover on January 7. Interment in Temple Emanuel Cemetery, Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Ted’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Research Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. (Goldman)