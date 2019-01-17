David Segal, 61 – late of Salem. Died on January 15, 2019, at Salem Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Lynn, he was the son of Paul and Marilyn (Shefshick) Segal. David is survived by his loving siblings Bradlee Segal of N.H., Stacie Brown of Pepperell, Gerri Segal of Swampscott, and Scott Segal of Calif., as well as many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held on January 18 at 11:00 a.m., in the Cherva Kadisha Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. Family will be sitting Shiva following the service until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday 5:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. and Sunday 11:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. Due to possible inclement weather, the family advises caution if visiting on Sunday. Contributions in David’s memory may be made to the Special Olympics of Massachusetts, or North Shore ARC Meridian Program Development Office, 1 Southside Road, Danvers, MA 01923. (Torf)