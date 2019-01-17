Gerald Paul Weiss, 87 – late of Peabody. Died on January 16, 2019.

Devoted husband of the late Faith (Shuman) Weiss. Beloved father of Jill Hrubes, Sheila Weiss, and Jeffrey Weiss and his wife Jocelyn Skill. Adored grandfather of Patrick, Jason, Tyler, Mario, Tonka, and Blue. Dear brother of the late Evelyn, Leo, Murray, and Sam Weiss.

Services at the Chapel of Brooksby Village, 300 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, on Friday, January 18, at 12 noon. Interment at Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, Danvers. Memorial week will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Brooksby Village Benevolent Care Fund c/o Philanthropy, Dept. 200, Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody, MA 01960. (Goldman)