Dorothy A. Sterman, 86 – late of Swampscott. Died on January 12, 2019.

Beloved wife of Marshall Sterman. Devoted mother of Jessica Schenkel of Salem and Steven and Pajes Sterman of Oakland, Calif. Cherished grandmother of Samuel and Erica Weinstein and Isaac and Samuel Sterman. Daughter of the late Samuel and Julia (Willis) Myerson. Sister of the late Marvin Myerson.

She cherished her time spent with family and friends. The family of Dorothy wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at The Kaplan Family Hospice House for their kindness, compassion and care.

It being her wish, funeral services were held privately.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Dorothy’s memory to The Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923, or to the charity of one’s choice. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)