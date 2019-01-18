Marion (Lishner) Talmanson, 104 – late of North Andover, formerly of Delray Beach, Fla., and Stoneham, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 17, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Benjamin Talmanson. Devoted mother of Stephen Talmanson and his wife Paula, Judith Lasoff Belinsky and her late husband Steven Lasoff, as well as her late husband Leon Belinsky, and the late Elaine Kuperstein and her late husband Dr. David Kuperstein. Proud grandmother of six and many great-grandchildren. Dear daughter of the late Samuel and Rose (Lakin) Lishner.

A graveside funeral service for Marion was held on January 18 at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Marion’s memory to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)