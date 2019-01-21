Barry Badolato of Scottsdale, Arizona, formerly of Swampscott and Revere, passed away on January 7, 2019. He was 77 years old.

He was born on February 25, 1941 to Ruth and Sam Badolato. Husband of Barbara Badolato. Father of Steven Badolato of Lynn, and Mark and Sandra Badolato of Arizona. Brother of Annette and John Brady, and Robert (Bobby) and Marlene Badolato of Marblehead.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, January 25, at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem.

Barry had many friends, primarily due to his intense sense of humor. He will be greatly missed!