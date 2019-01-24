The Jewish Journal launched its new website earlier this month, incorporating a modern design to display news stories, features, video, and banner ads.

“This is a well-designed site that will make it easier for the reader to access news and video and for advertisers to promote their products,” said Steven Rosenberg, the Journal’s editor and publisher. The site also features a “donate button” at the top of the page, allowing readers to make an online contribution to the nonprofit publication.

The site was created by David Deutsch, a Marblehead graphic designer who runs Deutsch Creative. For the past few months, Deutsch has worked alongside the Journal’s production team to give jewishjournal.org a much-needed makeover. The new site includes a more user-friendly organization of current and past articles; the ability to play audio and video files; clearer links to the Journal’s social media; space for banner ads; and a newer, cleaner look overall.

“Not only does the site look more mature now, you’re able to see all the content that was under the surface,” said Deutsch. “The Jewish Journal has so much to offer, but [previously] you only got to see the tip of the iceberg – you really didn’t get to see the meat.”

Deutsch is currently creating a flipbook-style way for users to browse the site’s archives of entire past Journal editions.

Added Neil Donnenfeld, president of the Journal’s board, “It is no secret that more and more readers are consuming their media digitally. In order to provide the best possible reading experience to our audience, we saw the need to make the Jewish Journal’s website more user-friendly. We think the new website is a major improvement to our iconic community Jewish newspaper.”

Deutsch used WordPress, a content management system used to help design blogs and websites, in order to give the Journal’s site its new look. In his “laboratory,” as he refers to his office, he created several mockups using the dozens of different themes WordPress offers, and presented the different options to Journal staff until one was selected.

Now, underneath a current banner ad for the American Technion Society, links to the Journal’s Facebook and Twitter pages, and alongside an easy-to-use, easy-to-notice donation button, Journal content spanning back a few editions has been sorted into eight categories: News, features, arts and culture, opinion, people, youth, seniors, and obituaries. The previous website displayed no categories – only selected articles from each edition. If you wanted to read an article from a previous edition, you’d need to scroll back several pages.

“This is an important step in the evolution of the Journal,” said Rosenberg. “We are committed to providing a strong journalistic product, and our new website adds a new dimension to our already strong content.”

For more information on David Deutsch, visit deutschcreative.com.