TEL AVIV – The Genesis Prize Foundation has named American philanthropist and owner of the New England Patriots football team, Robert Kraft, as the recipient of the 2019 Genesis Prize Laureate.

The annual $1 million Genesis Prize, dubbed the “Jewish Nobel” by Time Magazine, honors extraordinary individuals for their outstanding professional achievement, contribution to humanity, and commitment to Jewish values and Israel. The Prime Minister of Israel will present the award to Robert Kraft at a gala ceremony in Jerusalem in June.

In keeping with the Genesis Prize tradition, Kraft has chosen to forgo the $1 million monetary award so that funds can be granted, in his honor, to initiatives combatting anti-Semitism and other forms of prejudice as well as attempts to de-legitimize the State of Israel.

For decades, Kraft has spoken out publicly and donated generously to organizations combating prejudices, including anti-Semitism and the de-legitimization of the State of Israel.

“I am honored to receive the Genesis Prize and thank the Genesis Prize Foundation for its recognition and willingness to direct my prize monies to such worthy causes,” said Kraft. “This award amplifies my ability to raise both awareness and additional funds to fight anti-Semitism, attempts to de-legitimize Israel and other forms of prejudices. It is important that we continue to support organizations that focus on combatting prejudices by building bridges and uniting people of different backgrounds.”