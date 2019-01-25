Bruce Fredric Giller, 46 – late of Medford. Died on January 20, 2019.

Loving son of Jason and the late Rhoda (Abelson) Giller. Dear brother of Scott and his wife Sandee Giller.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden on January 23. Interment in Agudas Achim Cemetery, Melrose. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bruce's memory may be made to Temple Shalom, 475 Winthrop St., Medford, MA 02155, or Neurofibromatosis Northeast, 9 Bedford St., Burlington, MA 01803.

