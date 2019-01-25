Burton S. Blackstone of West Peabody entered into rest on January 23, 2019 at the age of 79.

Beloved and cherished husband of Arlene. Devoted father of Dr. Lee Blackstone and his wife Lili, and Jon Blackstone and his husband Gregory Bouchard. The loving brother of Elaine Levine and her husband Gerald. Treasured son of the late Sara and David Blackstone. Valued family member to his nieces, nephews and cousins.

Born on February 7, 1939, Burton grew up in Brookline and graduated from Boston University. He had a distinguished career in the wholesale flooring industry. He was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and travel. He will be missed by all who knew this kind and wonderful man.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Burton’s memory to The Brain Tumor Center Education and Research Fund, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center; Care Dimensions; or to the charity of your choice. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.