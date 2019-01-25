Selma Masel, 94 – late of Everett, formerly of Chelsea. Died on January 20, 2019 at the Whidden Hospital.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Lillian (Finklestein) Gilman. Raised and educated in Boston, she attended the Boston Girls High School in the South End. Selma worked as an electrologist and also volunteered her time at Care About Now in Chelsea working with troubled teens to fight addiction.

She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. Selma also enjoyed spending her time with friends at the Chelsea Senior Center.

Selma is survived by her son Lawrence Altman of Cambridge, her brother Irving Gilman of Chelsea, her niece Beverly Minsky, her nephews Jerry Minsky, Michael Ford, her great-nieces Desirae Hudson and Nicolette Ford, and great-nephews Arthur Minsky and Daniel Boyle. She was predeceased by her sisters Frances Minsky, Rose Gilman, Tobey Donovan, and her nephew Randy Donovan.

Funeral services were held at Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea on January 24. Interment in Rabbi Isaac Elchonon Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Selma’s memory may be made to St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57326.