For many years, North Shore Jewish women’s organizations have joined together to sponsor annual programs that have featured renowned speakers and entertainment. Through the years, hundreds of women have attended these inspiring events.

The 2019 Combined Jewish Women’s Organizations (Annual) Program will feature two popular novelists, Jessica Shattuck and Rachel Kadish, as they discuss the legacies of their families in the program titled “On Nazis, Family and the Question of Forgiveness.”

Kadish’s grandparents were Polish Holocaust survivors; Shattuck’s were members of the Nazi party in Germany during World War II. Rachel Kadish’s current novel, “The Weight of Ink” and Jessica Shattuck’s novel “The Women in the Castle” will be available for purchase that evening.

The event will be held on Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell Street in Peabody (snow date is Jan. 30). The free event will be sponsored by organizations representing Jewish women on the North Shore. The event is open to all interested area residents.

In addition the program, will be funded by a grant from the Jewish Women’s Endowment Fund of the North Shore.

For additional information, contact: Arlyne Greenspan, 978-337-2155 arlyneg@nsjcc.org.