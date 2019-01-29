Dorothy “Dolly” (Forman) Shurmaster – late of Medford. Died on January 27, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Melvin Martin Shurmaster. Mother of Philip J. Shurmaster of Medford and the late Lois S. Jarrett. Loving daughter of the late Philip Forman and Esther (Moses) Forman. Dear sister of the late Gerri Holzman and the late Hy Forman. Grandmother of Emily Rose Burgos of Calif. Great-grandmother of Roman Burgos. Aunt of Phyllis Somers of Chestnut Hill.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 30 at 2 p.m., at the Roumanian American Cemetery, 16 Buxton Road, Danvers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to Temple Shalom of Medford, 475 Winthrop St., Medford, MA 02155. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for an online guestbook and directions. (Torf)