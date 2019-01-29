Edward S. Corwin, 58 – late of Malden. Died on January 27, 2019.

Dear son of the late Dorothy D. (Alpert) and Alvin H. Corwin. Beloved father of Alison H. Corwin and Seth Corwin. Loving brother of Lori and her husband Daniel McBride. Adored uncle of Marni McBride. Former spouse and friend of Judith (Apkin) Corwin. Ed is also survived by his aunt, many cousins, and numerous friends from all walks of life.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on Wednesday, January 30 at 11 a.m. Interment at Ezrath Israel Cemetery, 50 Buxton Road, Danvers. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Lori and Daniel McBride, 10 Wilson St., Wilmington, following the interment Wednesday until 9 p.m., Thursday 2-5 and 6-9 p.m., Friday 1-4 p.m., and Sunday 12-6 p.m. Minyan will be held on Wednesday (7 p.m.), Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (2:30 p.m.) and Sunday (3 p.m.).

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bonfiglio (27th Lancer) Foundation, 138 East Border Road, Malden, MA 02148; Yad Chessed Fund, 440 Totten Pond Road, Suite 401, Waltham, MA 02451; Curry College Hockey, (please select “Edward Corwin Memorial Fund” from the designation drop down. All donations to these organizations should specify “In Memory of Ed Corwin.” (Goldman)