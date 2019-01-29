Mildred “Mitzy” (Cohen) Brown, 92, a lifelong resident of Winthrop, passed away on January 27, 2019.

She was the devoted wife of the late Bob Brown, and the loving mother of Jeffrey Brown of Winthrop, Richard Brown and his wife Susanne of South Hadley, and Debra Aliberti of Winthrop. Cherished grandmother of Ashley Morris and Thomas Aliberti, and great-grandmother of Reid Morris. Sister of Joyce Wolf and Rhoda Koocher, both of Lexington. Aunt of numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

Mitzy made an amazing career out of being a homemaker, raising her children, traveling with family, spending her winters escaping to Florida, and playing cards and scrabble with her lifelong friends.

Funeral services to be held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Friday, February 1, at 10 a.m. Interment in Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial observance will be held at her late residence on Friday, February 1, immediately following burial, and on Saturday, February 2, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mitzy supported various charities and did not have a favorite; memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice. (Torf)