Shirley R. (Musiker) Fine, 96, a long-time resident of Winthrop, and Margate and Lake Worth, Fla., entered into rest on January 26, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Stanley Fine. Devoted mother of Janet and David Kresge, Kenneth and Ella Fine, and Roberta and Lewis DiNitto. Cherished grandmother of Jared Fine and Greg Blase, Elizabeth and Adam Holzman, Allison and Joshua Kastner, and Matthew and Sara DiNitto. Cherished great-grandmother of Cooper and Mackenzie Holzman. Loving sister of Mike and Judy Musiker and the late Harold and Barbara Musiker. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on January 30 at 12 p.m., at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem. Interment will follow in Old Tifereth Israel of Winthrop Cemetery, Fuller St., Everett. Shiva will be held at Temple Beth Shalom, 21 East Foster St., Melrose, on Wednesday, January 30, from 6-9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Shirley’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.