Edward Fletcher, 82 – late of Medford. Died on January 30, 2019.

Dear son of the late Joseph and Mary (Shreider) Fletcher.

Retired supervisor at Avis rental car company.

Graveside service at Anshei Poland Cemetery, 115 Central St. (off Montvale Ave.), Woburn on Monday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Edward’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)